

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is coming out with several initiatives in advance of a pre-election blackout on advertising and promotion.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires has announced $11.8 million in subsidies -- jointly funded by the federal government -- for the trucking industry to adopt energy-saving devices.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen has disclosed $2.7 million in annual funding for additional addictions treatment, including 16 new beds at treatment centres.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson is touting more than $2.6 million raised through a social impact bond for a program that connects at-risk Indigenous mothers with birth helpers.

Premier Brian Pallister said last week that a pre-election blackout on government announcements would come shortly.

Pallister has not said exactly when he will call an election, but has hinted that September is a strong possibility -- more than one year ahead of the scheduled date of Oct. 6, 2020.