It's a sight people living in Churchill, Man., haven't seen in a year and a half -- a train.

Three locomotives and a caboose rolled into the Port of Churchill Wednesday night from Gillam, Man.

The tracks were out of commission because of flooding in spring 2017.

Prices for groceries and fuel skyrocketed as the town waited for a solution.

Arctic Gateway, the company that fixed the rail line says it repaired 29 washouts in 35 days.

To mark the occasion of the first train, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau flew to Churchill.

"This is a great day for Churchill," said Trudeau.

The prime minister said full freight service is expected to be restored by the end of the month.

Arctic Gateway said it hopes passenger trains could start rolling in time for Christmas.

Trudeau also announced $3.8 million for 40 programs, including tourism initiatives, skills training and offsets related to the line closure.

Ottawa provided $74 million dollars for the repairs and the purchase of the tracks and the port.