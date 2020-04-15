WINNIPEG -- Twenty-one healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in Manitoba, provincial health officials say.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer with Shared Health, made the announcement on Wednesday, adding that 19 of the workers are from Winnipeg and work at facilities within the city. The two other cases are in the Interlake-Eastern Region Health Authority.

In total as of Wednesday, there have been 246 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and five deaths

Seven of the 21 cases are nurses, four are medical staff and 10 are from various allied health and support areas.

Siragusa said nine have already returned to work and 12 continue to self-isolate. She said there have been no new cases among health care workers since April 9, due in large part to contact tracing which identified people who had close contact or potential exposure to the virus. She also said the extensive screening methods have been helpful in combatting the virus.

"I do want to thank all the staff who has been really conscientious," said Siragusa. "That’s a stressful time for everyone and hopefully we are on the other side."

ISOLATION CENTRES ACCEPTING RESIDENTS

Siragusa said Winnipeg's first COVID-19 isolation centre has accepted its first residents. Since it opened on April 4, Siragusa said 15 people have been referred to the centre and three people have accepted the offer to stay there.

She said as of Tuesday, 11 people are staying at the isolation centre for people experiencing homelessness. The province expects there will be 39 rooms that will be ready for use by the end of the week.

More isolation centres may soon be popping up across the province. Siragusa said more than 30 hotels and inns in Manitoba have inquired about hosting isolation centres. She expects more locations to open in Manitoba if the virus continues.

NEW TESTING SITE OPENS IN WINNIPEG

The second community COVID-19 testing site and assessment clinic opened Wednesday in Winnipeg at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place located at 90 Sinclair St.

The new site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mount Carmel Clinic will now return to its normal operations.

A full list of the community screening sites in Manitoba can be found online.