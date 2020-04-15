WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba woman in her 60s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region has died of COVID-19, provincial health officials have announced.

The news of the latest death related to COVID-19 was announced on Wednesday at the Manitoba Legislature. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer said the woman had underlying health conditions and this now brings the total number of virus-related deaths in the province to five.

Roussin announced two additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and said two probable cases of COVID-19 tested negative, leaving the total number of cases in Manitoba at 246.

Nine people have been hospitalized and four of them are in intensive care.

So far, 108 people have recovered from the virus. There are 132 active cases in the province.

There were 305 tests completed at the Cadham Provincial Laboratory on Tuesday, bringing the total tests completed in the province to 17,902.

"This virus is in every health region, and we've seen evidence of community spread," said Roussin. "All Manitobans need to take these precautions, to stay home, for the most part, to practice physical distancing, to only leave for necessary reasons, and when you are out to keep that two-metre separation between others."

OUR HOSPITALS ARE SAFE: ROUSSIN

Roussin encouraged Manitobans to stay home if they are feeling mildly sick, but they should not be afraid to go to hospitals for medical issues.

"Our hospitals are safe, our health professionals take every precaution, our health care system has been building its capacity," said Roussin. "Certainly do not avoid necessary medical care. Stay in touch with your health care providers."

Roussin said if Manitobans have an acute condition, people should not delay getting attention.

"Do not let other health issues get out of hand during these times."

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links–Info Santé at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257. People who have serious health issues should call 911, go to an emergency department or an urgent care centre.

