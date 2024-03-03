Two buildings slated for demolition after early morning fires: WFPS

Winnipeg firefighters had a busy night battling three significant blazes over a four-hour stretch.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to a two-storey home in the 400 block of Young Street at 12:19 a.m. on Sunday.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the house, and had to use an aerial ladder truck to put out the blaze. The fire was under control by 1:35 am.

No injuries were reported, however, some residents in neighbouring houses were evacuated as a precaution.

The house is a complete loss and emergency demolition is slated due to fire, smoke and water damage.

Less than an hour later at 2:14 a.m., WFPS crews responded to another fire in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue.

Crews encountered a vacant two-and-a-half-storey building fully engulfed in flames and on the verge of collapsing. They once again used an aerial ladder truck to tackle the blaze. The fire was put out a little after 4 a.m.

According to the city, the building had extensive damage from a previous fire on Feb. 10, and an emergency demolition was ordered.

Burrows Avenue between Powers and Andrews is closed as a result.

Hours earlier, at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters battled a house fire in the 600 block of Toronto Street.

Residents, including their pets, got out safely before crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

The fire was under control about 15 minutes later. However, the home suffered fire, smoke and water damage.

All three fires are under investigation.