Two candidates vying to become Manitoba's next premier debate health care and more
The two women campaigning to become Manitoba's next premier squared off Tuesday night, both promising to revive a Progressive Conservative government that is running low in opinion polls.
Shelly Glover, a former Conservative member of Parliament who has not been elected provincially, promised a "head-snapping change" to the party's culture during an 80-minute debate before Tory faithful.
On a few occasions, she went directly after Heather Stefanson, a longtime legislature member and former health minister who has the backing of most Tory caucus members.
"When you took over as minister of health, Heather, Manitobans needed leadership. And you by your own admission stayed in the backrooms while I went directly to the front lines," said Glover, who took on a job as a health care aide during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"And to be a leader ... you must be where the action is."
Stefanson, for the most part, did not directly criticize Glover. She touted her own experience as a two-decade member of the legislature. She said she worked to reduce the number of children in care as minister of family services and oversaw the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as health minister.
Stefanson also said she is more equipped to revive Tory fortunes in time for the next election, scheduled for October 2023.
"We need a leader with a team and a plan, and we need a leader who is ready to start work immediately."
The Progressive Conservatives will select a replacement for former premier Brian Pallister by mail-in ballot on Oct. 30.
Stefanson, widely regarded as the front-runner, was first out of the gate in the race. She has the backing of 29 of her 35 fellow caucus members as well as some high-profile retired Tories.
Glover has worked to sign up new members before Friday's deadline. Anyone who joins after that will not be eligible to cast a vote for the leader.
She has also tried to paint Stefanson as a member of the Tory old guard, who she says has stopped listening to Manitobans' concerns.
Glover promised to reverse some of the government's spending cuts, such as the closure of rural Manitoba Hydro offices, agricultural service centres, and a jail in Dauphin.
That last promise drew a response at the debate from Stefanson.
"With all due respect, Shelly, while you are focusing on building jails, we will focus on building the economy."
Glover's campaign has had a few hiccups.
When she launched her bid, she said she had the support of Arlen Dumas, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs. Dumas spoke positively of Glover but said the assembly was not endorsing any candidate.
An email sent to Tory party members this week quoted former federal cabinet minister Peter MacKay as supporting Glover's leadership bid.
MacKay posted on social media that he was not endorsing her.
"The release issued in my name was not authorized by me," MacKay posted on Twitter.
"I wish both strong candidates who I have enormous respect 4 the very best."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
The workers who keep global supply chains moving are warning of a 'system collapse'
Seafarers, truck drivers and airline workers have endured quarantines, travel restrictions and complex COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements to keep stretched supply chains moving during the pandemic.
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Trudeau has to get serious. The time for bluffing and emoting is over.
In the waning days of the campaign, Trudeau went all out to convince voters in the Greater Toronto Area that he was a 'progressive,' a term that he hardly ever used to describe himself before. Now, it’s put up or shut up time in several key files, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
'Convenience comes at a price': Experts urge caution on QR codes
With the rise in popularity of QR codes at restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, privacy and cyber security experts are urging Canadians to be cautious in their use of the technology.
One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
Cardiac patients had a higher risk of dying at beginning of pandemic, Ont. study finds
After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada, there was a significant drop in both referrals and procedures for cardiac issues in Ontario, which led to a higher risk of patients dying while waiting for procedures, according to a new analysis.
Pattie Lovett-Reid: Are we on the cusp of a financial tipping point?
As many Canadians deal with the 'new normal' of living with COVID-19, CTV's chief financial commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid asks: Are we facing a critical moment and potential financial tipping point?
Wet'suwet'en Indigenous rights campaigner among winners of 'Alternative Nobel'
The Right Livelihood Award -- known as the 'Alternative Nobel' -- was awarded Wednesday to three activists and an organization working across the globe to empower communities in areas ranging from child protection to environmental defence.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Highway closed as police investigate traffic accident
RCMP have closed Highway 2 approximately four miles north of Prince Albert because of a traffic accident.
-
Outbreak declared at wâhkôhtowin School
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at wâhkôhtowin School.
-
Son, 13, accused of killing mother in Choiceland, Sask. homicide
A 13-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman in Choiceland is related to the victim.
Regina
-
Here's what you need to know ahead of Friday's proof of vaccination requirement
Starting Friday proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be required in Saskatchewan for public access to businesses and events
-
Saskatchewan curlers disappointed by Olympic qualifying process
One of Canada’s top curlers won’t get a chance to represent the nation at the 2022 Olympic Games.
-
'We're in a crisis': Sask. NDP calls out absence of premier, health minister
NDP leader Ryan Meili called the lack of availability from the Saskatchewan’s premier and health minister an “unbelievable abdication of duty.”
Calgary
-
Alberta defers offers of medical help saying greatest need still weeks away
Premier Jason Kenney turned down an offer of up to 30 experienced medical staff from Newfoundland and Labrador, saying Alberta doesn't need them now, but may in the weeks to come.
-
Alberta reports 1,246 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths as hospitalizations hit record high
Alberta reported 1,246 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the fourth wave continues to pressure the province’s health care system with a record high number of hospitalizations.
-
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
Edmonton
-
Health minister expects Pfizer submission for kids' COVID-19 vaccine in October
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she expects a submission from Pfizer in the coming weeks for the use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: tastawiyiniwak
Tastawiyiniwak has six candidates vying for your vote in the 2021 municipal election, including Jon Dziadyk.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 29: Yep, it's Autumn... cool mornings and warm afternoons
Temperatures slipped close to the freezing mark in Edmonton this morning and dipped a degree or two below zero in some parts of central and western Alberta.
Toronto
-
Police identify 20-year-old man found dead near Toronto Zoo
Police have identified a 20-year-old man who was found dead near the Toronto Zoo early Monday morning.
-
Grieving daughter begs Ontario to mandate vaccines for long-term care staff after vaccinated mother dies
Kim Beaver says that as she sat outside the room where her mother died at a long-term care facility in Oshawa, Ont., she could hear the haunting sounds down the hall of other seniors, sick with COVID-19, wheezing and struggling to breathe.
-
'This is brilliant': Material that kills 99.9 per cent of germs to be installed on the TTC
The fear of grabbing on to a germ-covered pole or handrail while riding the TTC is soon to be a thing of the past thanks to a Vancouver-based mining company.
Montreal
-
ER nurses 'extremely concerned' about lack of staff in Quebec hospitals
Nurses working in Quebec's emergency rooms are warning about the dangerously low number of qualified personnel in the department.
-
High-profile Montreal realtor to be fined $20,000 for breaching real estate code
Weeks after selling the Outremont mansion of Quebec Premier François Legault, one of Montreal’s highest-profile realtors agreed to pay a $20,000 fine for breaching the real estate ethics code.
-
Quebec public daycare workers to strike for two days in October
The 11,000 unionized workers at most Centres de la petite enfance (CPE) will be on strike on Oct. 14 and 15.
Ottawa
-
Barrhaven elementary school closed following COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa's four main school boards are reporting 112 active COVID-19 cases between them as of Tuesday afternoon and Ottawa Public Health is reporting 15 ongoing outbreaks.
-
Ottawa police investigate collision at Somerset and Bronson
A driver struck a cyclist in his 50s at the intersection of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street West Tuesday evening.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
-
Search continues for missing female hunter north of Sudbury after man found
Police are continuing a large-scale search in the Onaping Lake area north of Sudbury for a female hunter that has been missing since Monday after her male hunting partner was found.
-
Trial of man accused of murder in 2018 begins in Sudbury
The victim of a fatal stabbing in 2018 in Greater Sudbury was attending a celebration of life for a late friend when he was killed, a Sudbury court heard Tuesday as the trial began.
Atlantic
-
A 'horrible ending': N.S. man who laid hours in his driveway waiting for ambulance dies in hospital weeks later
An 86-year-old man who laid in his driveway for hours while waiting for an ambulance earlier this summer, has died after never leaving hospital.
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 84 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
Nova Scotia reports 97th COVID-19 related death, 32 new cases on Tuesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting the province's 97th COVID-19 related death, as well as 32 new cases and 28 recoveries, as 205 active cases remain in the province.
Kitchener
-
Fireworks shot at crowd, beer bottle injuries during homecoming gatherings: Guelph police
Guelph police have released new details surrounding their response to the gatherings in the city during homecoming weekend, like how it cost well over $30,000 in additional officer deployment.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | All 39 miners trapped underground in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued
All of the 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., have now been rescued, Vale reported early Wednesday morning.
-
Cambridge approves emergency funding for homelessness, opioid crisis
The City of Cambridge has approved emergency funding to help combat the city's homelessness and opioid crisis.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster renaming 2 waterfront places to commemorate Komagata Maru incident
The City of New Westminster is renaming two places along its Fraser River waterfront to commemorate the 1914 Komagata Maru incident.
-
One winning ticket sold in B.C. for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
A Lotto Max ticket holder in British Columbia is waking up $70 million richer. One winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw, which also saw three of 13 Maxmillions prizes claimed.
-
'Blindly going forward': Urgent call for more COVID-19 testing as B.C. sees waits of hours or days
Amid increasing reports of lengthy waits for COVID-19 testing and soaring case numbers involving children, the former head of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control is urging officials to increase surveillance in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 more cases
The new cases were among 652 cases recorded across the province over the past 24 hours, according to BCCDC data.
-
B.C. judge denies extension of Fairy Creek injunction against old-growth logging protesters
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has denied an extension to an injunction against protesters blockading old-growth logging in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island, saying the actions of the RCMP at the injunction site have put the court’s reputation at risk.
-
Nanaimo man hospitalized after being 'swarmed and attacked' by teens: RCMP
Nanaimo RCMP are searching for a group of teens after two youths reportedly assaulted a man on Monday morning.