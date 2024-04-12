Two charged after police find crack, cocaine in crashed car on Manitoba highway

Two Manitobans are facing charges after police say a search of a vehicle they were in that ended up in a ditch turned up crack and cocaine.

Headingley RCMP say they were called Wednesday just after 8 a.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Brunkild, Man.

Police arrived to find a vehicle in the northwest ditch that was being towed out.

Officers estimate it had hit the ditch hours earlier at around 1 a.m.

Police say the man who was driving appeared impaired, and a woman was sleeping in the backseat.

Mounties searched the vehicle after illegal cigarettes were found on the driver.

Police found crack, cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency.

A 43-year-old man from Steinbach and a 21-year-old woman from the RM of Ste. Anne were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say a roadside drug screening test on the driver came back positive for cocaine.

Charges are pending, officials say.

Both suspects were released with a court date on the books, and the driver had his license revoked.

None of the charges have been tested in court.