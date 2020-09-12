WINNIPEG -- A worker and an out-patient at Carberry Health Centre have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, the province announced that two positive cases of the virus were at the health centre.

According to the daily COVID-19 bulletin, several staff have been identified as close contacts and must self-isolate and self-monitor for symptoms.

Due to these staffing issues, the site was closed to acute and emergency care late in the day on Friday. The province said it expects the closures to continue until Wednesday and is planning for the site to reopen on Thursday.

Current patients have been transferred to other sites in the region.

The site is now listed on the Pandemic Response System as Critical (Red).

The province said there have been no exposures linked to the personal care home in the community.

BRANDON REGIONAL HEALTH CENTRE

The Carberry Heath Centre is the second in the Prairie Mountain Health region to be upgraded to critical.

On August 30, provincial health officials announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Brandon Regional Health Centre.

The outbreak on the second floor of the Assiniboine building at the health centre is linked to five cases of the virus.

It is currently still listed as red.