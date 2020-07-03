WINNIPEG -- Two people are dead and 15 others are injured following a crash on Highway 2, just east of Fannystelle, Man., on Thursday.

According to RCMP, the crash took place around 11:50 a.m., when seven vehicles were stopped in the eastbound lane at a construction zone, waiting for the direction to be able to drive through.

Mounties said a semi-truck with a trailer, driving eastbound, didn’t stop and hit the vehicles from behind. Police note there were eight vehicles involved in total: two semis with trailers, five passenger vehicles, and a motorcycle.

Two people, a seven-year-old girl from Winnipeg and a 61-year-old man from the R.M. of St. Andrews, were pronounced dead at the scene, and 15 other people were hurt in the crash. The seven-year-old was in one of the passenger vehicles and the 61-year-old was on the motorcycle.

Of the 15 people who were hurt, six were taken to hospital, including two adults, two children under the age of 16, and two kids under the age of three.

One of the adults and the two kids under the age of three have been released. A 22-year-old woman, a 14-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old girl are still in hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 56-year-old Saskatchewan man, was arrested and faces seven charges, including two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, two counts of criminal negligence causing death, and three counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm. He is in custody.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Carman RCMP, the criminal collision investigation team, a forensic collision reconstructionist, and a provincial motor carrier enforcement officer are investigating.