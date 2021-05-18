WINNIPEG -- Two firefighters were taken to the hospital on Monday after suffering minor injuries in a fire in Winnipeg’s North End.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the fire in a home in the 400 block of College Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

When they got to the scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters used a Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool, which is an aerosol device that reduces temperatures and enables safer access for firefighters.

Crews then attacked the flames from inside the home, and declared the fire under control just after 7:50 p.m.

Everyone inside the home got out safely before crews arrived. However, two firefighters were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is conducting a pilot project on the effectiveness of the Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool.