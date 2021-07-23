WINNIPEG -- Smoky conditions are easing somewhat in northeastern Manitoba, where five First Nations communities have been largely evacuated.

Now, as the smoke clears a little, representatives from some animal welfare groups are better able to fly in for a look at the situation faced by pets that residents were forced to leave behind when the evacuation order came.

Manitoba Animal Alliance representative Melanie Chudyk told CTV Morning Live that improved visibility has allowed volunteers to land in communities like Pauingassi First Nation.

It appears these volunteers arrived to care for the more than 200 dogs still there not a moment too soon.

“Right now, the only support that there is just when people are able to go into the community to feed the dogs. And yesterday (Thursday), was the first day in seven to ten days that was able to happen,” Chudyk said.

There had been reports some evacuated citizens were able to take dogs with them when they were taken away to places like Winnipeg and Brandon. Chudyk says that was not the case.

“They were planning to evacuate their people, but not their pets. If twice as many planes had been sent up, all the pets could have come down,” said Chudyk.

Volunteers have been able to take some dogs away by air since the start of the crisis. Some are being cared for by the Winnipeg Humane Society. Others are under the care of volunteers.

“We have wonderful fosters who are ready, willing and able to run to the airport on a moment’s notice to pick up animals, take care of them until their owners can be reunited with them and take them back home,” said Chudyk.

Right now, Manitoba Animal Alliance needs as much dog food as it can collect for transport to the affected communities. Chudyk says for the past two days, her group has flown all the dog food it can collect north. Also needed are crates for transporting animals by air, plastic pails for water and any other pet supplies people are willing to donate. They can even sponsor more rescue flights to bring animals south.

“The hope is we’re going to be able to go up and remove the dogs from the community that are still there, needing food and water and some probably needing medical care. We’re very fortunate to be going up again this weekend and a helicopter is assisting as well,” she said.

-With files from CTV’s Nicole Dubé and Devon McKendrick