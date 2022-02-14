Two Indigenous counter-protesters detained by Winnipeg police

WINNIPEG -

The Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) wants answers from the Winnipeg Police Service after two Indigenous counter-protesters were detained by officers.

The SCO said two people were detained by police under the Intoxicated Person Detention Act after they were seen standing and blocking traffic at times over the weekend.

"I call on the Winnipeg Police Service to provide a full accounting as to why these two people were singled out from among hundreds, while noise, traffic control and other bylaws are being violated every day by members of the so-called Freedom Convoy," said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels in a news release.

Daniels said it has been reported that neither person was criminally charged but he is concerned about the individuals being singled out.

"When you look at the illegal and invasive behaviours of people involved with the Freedom Convoy. It's really hard to see how these two individuals could have been having a more negative impact on society at the time of their arrest."

Daniels added this is another example of a "double standard" that he says has been shown during the protests.

"This is just another example of the stark evidence that reveals a two-tier system of justice when it comes to First Nations people."

Winnipeg police told CTV News neither person was arrested during the protests.

"During the afternoon, three counter-protesters stood in front of eastbound traffic on Broadway. They were allowed to do so. In fact, officers assisted in facilitating this action and traffic was stopped for about 50 minutes," police said in an email.

Police said the people then moved to the intersection of Broadway and Osborne Street and again started stopping traffic.

"Officers interacted with two of the individuals for some time before determining that their safety was at risk, both due to their position in the intersection and because one showed signs of moderate intoxication. Police convinced one of the protesters to leave after offering her a ride to a private residence and the second protester asked to go along."