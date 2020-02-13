WINNIPEG -- Two people have been arrested in connection to two stolen credit cards according to police.

The first incident happened at a grocery in the 800 block of Dakota Street on Jan. 29. A purse was allegedly stolen from a shopping cart and a credit card from that purse was later used to purchase food at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue.

Police said a personal cheque, which was also in the purse, was fraudulently deposited at a bank in the 600 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

Then on Feb. 1, police said another purse was stolen from a cart in the 1400 block of Regent Avenue West.

The card was allegedly used later in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

On Feb. 12 police arrested two people. The first was a 44-year-old Winnipeg man who has been charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of using a credit card and possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released from custody on conditions.

The second arrest was a 64-year-old Winnipeg man who is facing charges of fraud under $5,000, forgery and use of a forged document.

He was released on a notice to appear.

The charges against the two men have not been proven in court.