    • Two men arrested in fatal Manitoba stabbing: RCMP

    An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo. An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
    The Manitoba RCMP has made two arrests in connection with a fatal stabbing in Swan River last weekend.

    According to police, Dean Bell, 29, and Tyrone Guiboche, 40, who are both from Swan River, have been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 33-year-old man. None of the charges have been proven in court.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that the fatal stabbing took place on Main Street on Jan. 13. The victim was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

    Both suspects are in custody.

