WINNIPEG -- Two men from Winnipeg are facing multiple charges following an alleged carjacking and two home invasions Monday afternoon.

Police said the carjacking happened around 3:25 p.m., near Rue Despins and Rue Jeanne d'Arc. A 53-year-old man and his 17-year-old daughter were walking to their vehicle when police said they were confronted and had their vehicle stolen.

Police said during the robbery, the man was threatened by a suspect, and while driving away, the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into another car.

Police then said around 5 p.m., the suspects went to a building in the 400 block of Maryland Street and invaded two neighbouring suites.

Police said three men between the ages of 27 and 54-years-old were robbed at gunpoint and when the suspect tried to drive away, they hit a nearby car, a construction loader, and a garage.

As the suspects drove away from the area, they passed a police car. Police said the suspects started driving at a high rate of speed to elude the officers.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle in a nearby back lane and were eventually arrested after being chased on foot.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, a paintball gun, and two knives.

Police believe the suspects were under the influence of a drug and that they were unknown to the victims.

Dylan Richard Simon Ross, 24, has been charged with:

• Five counts of armed robbery using a firearm;

• Two counts of breaking and entering and committing robbery in a dwelling house;

• Pointing a firearm;

• Disguise with intent;

• Four counts of possessing a weapon;

• Four counts of possessing a firearm, restricted/prohibited weapon or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order;

• Carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition;

• Dangerous operation of a conveyance;

• Operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by BAC or Drug or a combination of both;

• Flight while being pursued by a peace officer; and

• Three counts of failing to exchange particulars as part of the Highway Traffic Act.

Eugene Bradly Shane Beaulieu, 21, has been charged with:

• Five counts of armed robbery using a firearm;

• Two counts of breaking and entering and committing robbery in a dwelling house;

• Pointing a firearm;

• Disguise with intent;

• Four counts of possessing a weapon;

• Carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and

• Failing to comply with the condition of an undertaking.

They are currently in custody. The charges against both of them have not been proven in court.

Members of the major crimes unit continue to investigate.