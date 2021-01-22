WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has reported two more deaths related to COVID-19.

The most recent deaths, which were reported on Friday, include a woman in her 80s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home in the Southern Health region, and a man in his 80s whose death has been linked to the outbreak at the Southeast Personal Care Home in Winnipeg.

These deaths bring the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 795.

The province also reported 173 new cases, the majority of which were reported in the Northern Health Region.

The region has become a hot spot of COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, with 64 new cases reported on Friday. The region has the highest number of active cases in the province, with 1,561 active cases.

Winnipeg reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the five-day test positivity rate in the region to 6.2 per cent.

The other cases reported on Friday include:

33 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

11 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region; and

nine cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

Friday's cases bring the province's five-day test positivity rate to 9.3 per cent. The total number of cases Manitoba has seen since the pandemic started is now 28,260, though two cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

The province reported 3,261 people have active cases of COVID-19, and 24,204 people have recovered.

This is a developing story. More to come.