WINNIPEG -- Two schools in the Pembina Trails School Division are switching to remote learning because of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the school division said École St. Avila and École South Pointe School will both temporarily switch to learning from home.

"In each case, school leadership quickly collaborated with health officials to ensure contact tracing was done and self-isolation recommendations were put in place," the spokesperson said.

A memo on École South Pointe's website said remote learning will start on May 3 and go until May 14.

The spokesperson added the school division anticipates students will return to class on May 17.

"Despite our community's best efforts, to support health guidelines, we have made the decision to minimize community transmission and to proactively prevent staff shortage. We believe this additional measure will help protect our students, staff and families."

The school division will still offer in-school learning for students with additional needs and children of critical service workers in grades K-6.

This news comes after five other schools switched to remote learning last week.