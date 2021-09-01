Advertisement
Two motorcyclists in hospital following crash on Henderson Highway
Published Wednesday, September 1, 2021 8:00AM CST
Winnipeg police
WINNIPEG -- Two motorcyclists were taken to the hospital on Tuesday night following a crash on Henderson Highway.
According to police, the incident took place at around 10:30 p.m.
One motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the other was taken to the hospital in unstable condition. Police did not have an update on the current status of the motorcyclists.
This is a developing story. More details to come.