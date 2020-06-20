WINNIPEG -- There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 313.

The announcement was made on the Government of Manitoba's Twitter account.

Public health officials advise 4 new cases of #Covid19MB have been identified as of 9:30 a.m., this includes 2 cases reported late yesterday. Total number of lab-confirmed & probable positive cases in MB is 313. Online data will be updated Monday, June 22. https://t.co/juKItQJImR pic.twitter.com/dFFFbZSji4 — Manitoba Government (@MBGov) June 20, 2020

The province announced three new cases on Friday.

READ MORE: Three new cases of COVID-19 identified in Manitoba on Friday

The province said active case numbers and testing data will be updated on Monday.

As reported on Friday, 293 people have recovered from the virus in Manitoba.

On Friday, the total number of COVID-19 tests administered since early February hit 56,317.

Along with the new case announcement, the provincial government also tweeted a reminder on ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19.