Two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Saturday
WINNIPEG -- There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The total number of lab-confirmed and probable cases now sits at 313.
The announcement was made on the Government of Manitoba's Twitter account.
The province announced three new cases on Friday.
The province said active case numbers and testing data will be updated on Monday.
As reported on Friday, 293 people have recovered from the virus in Manitoba.
On Friday, the total number of COVID-19 tests administered since early February hit 56,317.
Along with the new case announcement, the provincial government also tweeted a reminder on ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19.