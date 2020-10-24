WINNIPEG -- Two more Manitobans have died of COVID-19, according to public health officials.

Announced in the province’s daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, health officials said two women in their 70s died from the disease. The province said the cases were previously announced and one is linked to an outbreak at Misericordia Place, a personal care home.

The death toll now sits at 50.

Along with the two new deaths, public health officials announced 153 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the province since early March now sits at 4,088.

The new cases announced Sunday are in the following regions:

Eight cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

Fifteen cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

Fifteen cases in the Northern health region

Twenty-four cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

Ninety-one cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are now 1,922 total active cases of the disease in the province and 2,116 people have recovered.

There are currently 65 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 10 of which are in intensive care.

The five-day test positivity rate and the number of test administered is unavailable due to provincial system upgrades. They will be updated on Sunday.