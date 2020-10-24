WINNIPEG -- A third outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at St. Boniface Hospital.

According to an update from the hospital, it is currently investigating an outbreak linked to the B5 medicine unit.

The regional health authority did not say how many cases are involved.

"Outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital to ensure the ongoing protection of patients, staff and visitors," reads the hospital's update. "Anyone potentially exposed is being identified and directed to self-isolate and, if necessary, will be tested as we investigate the origins of the transmission."

The hospital first declared an outbreak in the E6 unit on the 16th, followed by an outbreak in the E5 unit on Wednesday.

All three affected units are closed to new patients.

St. Boniface Hospital remains open with clinics and procedures continuing as usual.