WINNIPEG -- Health officials announced three new outbreaks of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The first outbreak is at Fred Douglas Lodge personal care home. The care home has had previous cases with a staff member testing positive in September and also early on in the pandemic in April.

The last outbreak at the care home ended on Sept. 25.

Officials also confirmed an outbreak at the Seine River Retirement Home

On Monday, the retirement home confirmed to CTV News that four residents are in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

It also confirmed that one staff member has tested positive but they haven't worked since Oct. 22 and have been isolating.

No one else has tested positive for COVID-19, but the retirement home said contact tracing is underway.

Health officials have also said an outbreak has happened at the Misericordia Health Centre's Transitional Care Unit.

All three locations have been moved to critical or red on the province's pandemic response system.