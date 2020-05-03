WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) made two arrests after officers seized what is believed to be cocaine and cash from a vehicle on Thursday.

According to police, officers made a routine traffic stop on Long Plain First Nation. The driver of the vehicle was acting what police describe as suspiciously, so they searched the vehicle and located $440 in cash and approximately 41 grams of what is believed to be cocaine.

Officers arrested James Assiniboine, 38, from Long Plain First Nation and charged him with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime. He is in custody and will attend court on May 1.

A 23-year-old female passenger in the vehicle from Portage la Prairie, Man., was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. She was later released on an undertaking and will be required to appear in court later this month.

Manitoba First Nations police said this is the second significant drug seizure in the last two days.

None of the charges have been tested in court.