WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police were involved in two officer-involved shootings between Thursday and Friday, and are investigating two more shootings that occurred in the previous 12 hours.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday afternoon Police Chief Danny Smythe said the two-officer involved shootings involved fatalities – one a 16-year-old girl. Two others are injured.

Lagimodiere and Fermor

Police responded to reports of a robbery at the Sage Creek Liquor Store at 5:25 p.m. on Thursday. Police allege multiple suspects stole alcohol from the store and fled the scene in a stolen SUV.

A patrol officer observed the vehicle and began following it. Police say the SUV rammed the police vehicle, and a pursuit was initiated.

The stolen vehicle was involved in a collision with multiple vehicles at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue, where police said an officer-involved shooting occurred. A 16-year-old girl received medical treatment on scene and was transported to hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

CTV News Winnipeg has learned the 16-year-old’s name is Eishia Hudson.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from the Whytewold neighbourhood on Tuesday. They allege the same vehicle was used in a robbery at the Transcona Square Liquor Mart and involved in a hit and run with a fence in the area of Keewatin Street and William Avenue West.

A 15-year-old male, a 15-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, and a 16-year-old female are all facing multiple robbery charges. The charges have not been proven in court.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) is investigating.

Anderson Avenue

Officers responded to a report of a domestic incident on Anderson Avenue at 4:38 a.m. Thursday morning, where a man was allegedly armed with a firearm.

Police say an officer-involved shooting occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. A 36-year-old male was taken to hospital in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

The police service’s homicide unit is investigating the circumstances prior to the officer-involved shooting.

The IIU is also investigating this incident.

Health Sciences Centre

Police responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the Health Sciences Centre at 9:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the victim was an adult male, and was not willing to cooperate with police, and did not provide information about his injuries of where he was shot. A passer-by brought the man to the hospital, where he is currently listed as unstable.

Police continue to investigate.

Misericordia Health Centre

Police also responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound who arrived at Misericordia Health Centre Wednesday evening.

The man was transported to the Health Sciences Centre, where he is currently in stable condition.

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. He is in police custody, but no charges have been laid.

The investigation is ongoing.

