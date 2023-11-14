Two people hospitalized after incident in North End

Two people have been sent to hospital after an incident in the city's North End Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police shut down the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Main Street around 8 p.m. Police tape was seen stretching across the road as two police cruisers held the scene.

Police told CTV News two people have been sent to hospital, but were not able to provide further details at this time.

CTV News will update this story when more information is available.