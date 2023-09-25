Two teens arrested after Manitoba RCMP catch stabbing on camera

The Manitoba RCMP arrested two teenagers in connection with a Friday stabbing after the incident was caught on the Thompson detachment’s video cameras.

The investigation began around 10:55 p.m. in Thompson when officers on patrol drove by the RCMP detachment and saw a man banging on the door. Police noted the man was visibly injured and said he had been stabbed. Officers provided first aid and called for emergency medical services.

Once the victim – a 30-year-old man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation – was taken to the hospital, police followed a trail of blood to a library nearby.

Officers then realized the stabbing took place within the range of the detachment’s video cameras. Police checked the footage and the entire incident was captured on camera.

Officers on patrol received descriptions of the two suspects and found them nearby. A 16-year-old male was arrested without incident. The 15-year-old male suspect tried to get away, but police quickly apprehended him. Mounties said they found a weapon on the 15-year-old.

The two suspects have been charged with aggravated assault. They are in custody.

The victim was taken to Winnipeg for emergency surgery. He remains in stable condition with serious injuries.