

Rachel Bergen, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Airport Authority said two incoming flights were delayed by the Air Canada airport systems outage Tuesday.

One Air Canada flight from Vancouver and one from Toronto were affected.

The two planes were delayed arriving in Winnipeg by an hour and a half and two hours, respectively.

Air Canada said airport systems, check-in and call centres were beginning to come back online Tuesday night after an outage affected flights throughout the country.

At the peak of the system-wide outage, the Toronto airport's website showed delays of more than two dozen Air Canada flights.

Winnipeg Airport Authority spokesperson Tyler MacAfee said things could have been worse.

“There’s never a good time for these things to happen, but for us it didn’t have a big impact,” he said.

There are no related delays in or out of the city today, but people should check the status of their flight before departure.

- With files from the Canadian Press