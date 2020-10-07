WINNIPEG -- Health officials are warning the public that two Winnipeg schools have had possible exposure to COVID-19.

The first school is Ecole Charleswood School at 505 Oakdale Dr.

The possible exposure dates were on Sept. 24 and 25, as well as Sept. 28 to 30.

Officials said there is no evidence of any in-school transmission or that the case was acquired at school.

"Public health is reaching out to close contacts to advise self-isolation and the impacted cohort is transitioning to remote learning," the province said in its daily COVID-19 release.

The second school affected is St. John's Ravenscourt at 400 South Dr. The exposure dates are Sept. 30 as well as Oct. 1, 2, and 6.

Officials also said there is no evidence of school transmission or that the case was acquired at school.

Close contacts are being advised to self-isolate and one class is being told to self-monitor.

COVID-19 CLUSTER IN WINNIPEG

Health officials have also identified a COVID-19 cluster in Winnipeg.

It is at the Metropolitan Kiwanis Courts, located on Ness Avenue.

Officials said the site has been moved to the restricted (orange) level on the pandemic response system.