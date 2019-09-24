A two-year-old boy died on Monday afternoon in God’s Lake First Nation after RCMP say he was attacked by several dogs.

Police were called to the incident around 12:45 p.m. Mounties found the child with life-threatening injuries in a wooded area near his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the boy had wandered from home when the attack occurred.

As officers investigated, community members went into the forest and were forced to shoot a number of dogs that were coming into the area.

RCMP are investigating.