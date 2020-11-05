WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) has set a deadline for bargaining in its ongoing dispute with the university before it goes on strike.

In a statement on Thursday, the UMFA said it has set a bargaining deadline of 11:59 p.m. on November 14 “due to the university administration’s refusal to engage in binding interest arbitration.”

If negotiations are not finished, the UMFA said it will be going on strike on November 16.

The UMFA said they have agreed to have a mediator join negotiations to help resolve the dispute.

The UMFA is bargaining for a new salary grid, a modest wage increase for the 2020-21 school year, and extra support for members with dependent care responsibilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The association is also asking that the wage offer that was on the table in 2016, but was later taken off, be restored and that those wages be paid to the workers.

In a statement on Oct. 30, the university said it was open to discussions with the UMFA, and is focused on reaching an agreement at the bargaining table.

CTV News has reached out to the University of Manitoba for an updated statement.