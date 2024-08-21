WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • U of M welcomes the largest class of medical students in its history

    The University of Manitoba welcomed its largest-ever class of medical students at this year’s white coat ceremony.

    On Wednesday, 140 future doctors received their white coats and took the physician's pledge as part of the rite of passage.

    Last year marked the first time in 15 years the university increased its medical school class size, growing from 110 to 125 students.

    Dr. Peter Nickerson, the U of M’s dean of health sciences and medicine, said the school is undergoing a “generational expansion.”

    “You are beginning a health career that expects and will require you to engage in lifelong learning,” he said.

    “You’ve been granted a great privilege to serve your community and as a future physician, you must take this seriously.”

    Antonina Kandiurin, a first-year medical student at the U of M, said the ceremony was an emotional experience for her.

    “For me, it means way more than just me,” she said.

    “It’s really about my community, my parents, my whole family who has supported me to get to this point.”

    Kandiurin, who is from Churchill, Man., said her desire to be a physician stems from her family’s experience with the health-care system, particularly as visibly Indigenous people.

    “That has really inspired me to want to do more and make changes and be a safe person for people in the health-care system,” she said.

    - With files from CTV’s Scott Andersson.

     

