Ukrainian mother who fled with children set to celebrate first Christmas in Canada

A Ukrainian mother who fled her country with her children is set to celebrate her first Christmas in Canada.

Olesia Chychkevych left Ukraine with her three sons in March due to the war. The family went to Poland before coming to Winnipeg in August.

"I'm so happy because we sleep without bombs, and my kids were not scared and were not crying. When the war started, he was very scared. He cried none stop, 24 hours a day," she said, holding the youngest of her children in her arms.

Chychkevych said it was a very difficult decision to leave her home.

"My husband stayed there, and my relatives and my parents. But I decided to just save my kids and that’s why I decided to come to Poland first and then to Canada."

She was at City Hall Thursday night with her children to celebrate the lighting of the giant Christmas tree at City Hall. The tree is adorned with blue and yellow decorations and lights – a show of support for Ukraine.

"I am so happy because Christmas is my favourite holiday and my family's favourite holiday, but you know what? My family is happy that I saved my kids and that we are happy here."

Chychkevych said she is so grateful for the warmth she received when she arrived in Canada.

"You opened not (just) your doors, you opened your hearts for us," she said. "I am so grateful for each Canadian."

You can watch the full interview with Chychkevych here.

-with files from CTV's Colleen Bready