Unidentified woman dead after early morning crash: Police

A woman is dead after a crash in the northwest part of Winnipeg overnight.

Winnipeg police say they were called to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Paramedics were already at the scene.

An as-yet unidentified woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, was killed in the crash. The 21-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition and treated for his injuries.

The Winnipeg Police Service Traffic Division is investigating the cause of the crash. Anyone with information, including dash camera video of the collision, is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-7085.