WINNIPEG -- Following months of negotiations, the UFCW 832 members working at Stella’s on Sherbrook Street now have a contract.

The contract talks between the union and restaurant have been going on since earlier in the year, with UFCW 832 ultimately making an application for first contract legislation at the Manitoba Labour Board.

Following mediation, the union and Stella’s gave their proposals to the labour board. The board then imposed the contract, which expires on Sept. 20, 2020.

Union president Jeff Traeger said they’re proud a contract has been reached.

“We expect to finalize a deal for the members at the Osborne location shortly,” said Traeger.

The contract brings a five per cent increase in wages, paid breaks, increased vacation percentages, a benefit plan, a respectful workplace policy, and the backing of the union grievance process.

In a statement, owner of Stella's Tore Sohlberg said:

“Stella’s has, for some time now, been fully engaged with this process and has undertaken negotiation in good faith. Our staff and management at all Stella’s locations continue to ensure a safe and respectful workplace for our 500+ employees. We are working together to build a best-in-class work environment. As always, our focus is the care of our employees and our customers.”

In late 2018, an Instagram account called ‘Not My Stella’s” shared stories from past and current employees alleging a toxic work environment at the restaurant.