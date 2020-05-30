WINNIPEG -- For the second time this month, protesters assembled at the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday afternoon, demanding an end to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"There's no basis to remain closed," said Patrick Allard, a protester at the rally. "There's no basis to extend the state of emergency."

Allard claimed the province's lockdown measures are harming people's mental health.

"There's many people who we tried to protect at the beginning by keeping them away, keeping them safe. Those are the people who are falling ill or dying of loneliness, broken hearts," he said.

PHASE TWO NOT ENOUGH

Phase two of the province's Restoring Safe Services plan is set to start on Monday.

The second phase allows for a partial opening of educational services, increasing child-care centre limits and sports.

READ MORE: More Manitoba businesses given green light

The protesters believe the second phase doesn't reopen enough.

Allard went on to question why the province extended the state of emergency and why strict guidelines are still in place.

"What Brian Pallister and Dr. Roussin are doing right now is unjustifiable," said Allard. "I'm calling on them to justify the extension of the state of emergency."

On Saturday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, tweeted a reminder to people to keep physical distancing.

At the rally, one protester called physical distancing fake science.

Allard believes guidelines like public gathering limits should be lifted and left up to common sense.

"People need to make their own choices, they're not stupid," he said.

PREVIOUS PROTESTS

A similar protest was held in Winnipeg on May 9.

The protest, led by retired chiropractor Gerry Bohemier, gathered more than 100 people.

"We don't want this kind of lockdown and assassination on our economy like we're seeing right now," said Bohemier at the protest on May 9.

The rally in Winnipeg remained peaceful but did attract a few counter-protesters.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen and Touria Izri