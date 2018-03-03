

CTV Winnipeg





A nearly 50-year-old arena in St. Vital is getting upgrades to bring it into 2018.

St. Vital Centennial Arena, located on St. Anne's Road, has been receiving funds from the city over the past four years.

Since 2014, the arena has received $400,000 in investments.

The latest project included lobby and dressing room heating upgrades.

The city says this has brought down utility bills for the St. Vital Minor Hockey Association, which operates the city-owned facility.

The arena opened in 1970.