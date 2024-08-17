Vacant North End house to be demolished after third fire in 2 years

A vacant building in Winnipeg’s North End is slated for emergency demolition after a major fire Friday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a blaze in the 600 block of Stella Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the vacant house. The “dangerous conditions” prevented them from entering the building, so they launched an offensive attack from the outside.

The fire was declared under control around 11:47 p.m.

The house sustained significant water, smoke and fire damage. It was already damaged from two other blazes that broke out in May 2024 and August 2022.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a news release, the city encourages residents to call police if they see anyone entering a vacant home or removing boards from windows or doors.

If the boards are removed but no one is seen actively entering the building, the city says residents can call 311.