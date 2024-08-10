WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Vacant William Whyte area house sees fourth fire this year: WFPS

    The vacant two-storey building has been home to four fires so far this year, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. (CTV News Winnipeg/Alexandra Holyk) The vacant two-storey building has been home to four fires so far this year, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. (CTV News Winnipeg/Alexandra Holyk)
    A vacant, boarded up, two-storey home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood was the scene of fiery blaze Saturday morning – its fourth fire so far this year.

    Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the building in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the structure and launched an offensive fire attack. It was declared under control within 15 minutes.

    No one was injured.

    The house had already been damaged by three other fires earlier this year, in March, April and May.

    The cause of the latest blaze is under investigation.

