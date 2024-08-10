Vacant William Whyte area house sees fourth fire this year: WFPS

A vacant, boarded up, two-storey home in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood was the scene of fiery blaze Saturday morning – its fourth fire so far this year.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to the building in the 300 block of Manitoba Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the structure and launched an offensive fire attack. It was declared under control within 15 minutes.

No one was injured.

The house had already been damaged by three other fires earlier this year, in March, April and May.

The cause of the latest blaze is under investigation.