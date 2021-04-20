WINNIPEG -- Personal care home staff in Manitoba vaccinated against COVID-19 can now take shifts at multiple facilities.

Health Minister Heather Stefanson announced the new public health order on Monday, saying personal care home staff who are not vaccinated can still only work at one facility.

“Personal care home staff on the front line provide an absolutely invaluable service to our Manitoba seniors and personal care home residents who have been hardest hit by COVID-19,” Stefanson said in a news release.

“Our government has fast-tracked vaccinating both personal care home residents and staff, and this new public health order recognizes that work and improves staffing flexibility for personal care homes and to allow care providers to schedule additional shifts.”

In May 2020, the province issued an emergency order, which required health-care staff to only work at one personal care home, with limited exceptions. Manitoba made this decision to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

Now, as of Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., the province is easing these orders to exempt workers who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Across Canada, a significant proportion of reported COVID-19 deaths have affected residents of long-term care facilities,” Stefanson said.

“We are continuing this order to protect our most at-risk Manitobans and ensure employees working in personal care homes can provide care safely.”

The Manitoba government noted these changes apply to personal care home staff and agency staff who provide services at the buildings.

Vaccinated employees need to wait at least two weeks after their first dose before they can work at multiple sites. They also need to receive their second dose within 16 weeks.

Vaccinated workers can request a printout confirming their vaccination from a local public health office, or print a copy online.