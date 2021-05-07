WINNIPEG -- A 58-year-old woman has died after she was thrown from her vehicle when it hit the ditch and rolled Thursday afternoon, RCMP said.

Gypsumville RCMP received the call about the crash at 4:15 p.m. It happened on Main Road in Pinaymootang First Nation, Man.

When RCMP arrived, a woman was found unconscious outside of the vehicle. CPR was performed by Mounties until EMS arrived.

RCMP said the woman, who was from the community, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the vehicle.

According to RCMP, the initial investigation determined the woman swerved the vehicle on the road and went in the ditch, when the vehicle rolled and she was ejected from it. RCMP said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation is ongoing, and a forensic collision reconstructionist is assisting.