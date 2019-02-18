

CTV Winnipeg





Joseph Meconse, a veteran and prominent Indigenous elder died suddenly Sunday at 77.

A decorated war veteran, Meconse spent time overseas working as a peacekeeper.

He received the Order of Manitoba, and according to his daughter, Renata, he took great pride in that.

Meconse was also known as someone who rallied for change.

In 2016, a security guard kicked him out of the Portage Place Shopping Centre food court over a now defunct policy.

That incident led to the mall putting out a plan to become a more inclusive, welcoming, and culturally-sensitive environment.

Renata told CTV News condolences have been pouring out from across the province.

She said his family will remember him as a man who didn’t pass judgement and loved everyone he met.

Premier Brian Pallister and opposition leader Wab Kinew both took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family.