Published Monday, February 18, 2019 5:46AM CST
Joseph Meconse, a veteran and prominent Indigenous elder died suddenly Sunday at 77.
A decorated war veteran, Meconse spent time overseas working as a peacekeeper.
He received the Order of Manitoba, and according to his daughter, Renata, he took great pride in that.
Meconse was also known as someone who rallied for change.
In 2016, a security guard kicked him out of the Portage Place Shopping Centre food court over a now defunct policy.
That incident led to the mall putting out a plan to become a more inclusive, welcoming, and culturally-sensitive environment.
Renata told CTV News condolences have been pouring out from across the province.
She said his family will remember him as a man who didn’t pass judgement and loved everyone he met.
Premier Brian Pallister and opposition leader Wab Kinew both took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family.