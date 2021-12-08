Veteran Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris more appreciative of Grey Cup experiences

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris (33) celebrates his touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders during first half CFL football action in Winnipeg, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods) Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris (33) celebrates his touchdown against the Calgary Stampeders during first half CFL football action in Winnipeg, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Winnipeg Top Stories