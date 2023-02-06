Veterans Demski, Darby Jr. both returning to Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Nic Demski is staying home.
The veteran receiver signed a three-year contract extension with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday that keeps him with is home-town team through 2025. Demski was slated to become a free agent Feb. 14.
Earlier on Sunday, the Bombers agreed to a contract extension with American defensive back Alden Darby, Jr. He was also eligible to become a free agent later this month.
Demski set career highs last season with 64 catches for 772 yards and 10 TDs despite missing five regular-season games. The five-foot-11, 216-pound Demski is entering his fifth season with the Blue Bombers.
Demski began his CFL career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2015-17) before signing with Winnipeg as a free agent. Demski has appeared in 99 regular-season contests, recording 294 catches for 3,248 yards and 23 TDs.
Winnipeg acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last October. He registered six tackles in two regular-season contests after recording 23 tackles, three special-teams tackles, a sack an interception in 10 contests with the Ticats.
The five-foot-11, 194-pound Darby has appeared in 66 career regular-season CFL games with Winnipeg, Toronto and Hamilton, registering 200 tackles, five special-teams tackles, two sacks and nine interceptions.
Redblacks sign veteran quarterback Arbuckle to extension
The Ottawa Redblacks signed American quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year contract extension Sunday.
Arbuckle was slated to become a CFL free agent Feb. 14.
The six-foot-one, 213-pound Arbuckle appeared in 12 games last season with Ottawa after being acquired from the Edmonton Elks, Arbuckle threw for a career-high 2,400 yards with four touchdown and six interceptions.
Arbuckle also rushed for 65 yards and two TDs on 12 carries.
Ticats re-sign American defensive lineman Malik Carney
American defensive end Malik Carney re-signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.
Carney would've become a free agent Feb. 14.
The 27-year-old had 30 tackles (one for a loss), seven sacks (tied for team lead), one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season games in 2022. The six-foot-four, 245-pound Carney has appeared in 21 games the past two seasons with Hamilton, recording 34 tackles, eight sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Veterans Daniels, Amos re-sign with Toronto Argonauts
The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts re-signed receiver DaVaris Daniels and defensive back DaShaun Amos on Sunday.
Daniels and Amos, both Americans, were eligible to become free agents Feb. 14.
Contract details weren't divulged.
Daniels had a career-high 61 catches for 860 yards with four TDs in 16 regular-season games in 2022. Over two seasons with Toronto, Daniels has 112 receptions for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns.
Daniels spent his first three CFL seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2016-2018).
Amos, 28 had 49 tackles and four interceptions in 17 regular-season games last year, his first with Toronto. Amos has appeared in 49 regular-season CFL games with the Argos and Calgary, registering 128 tackles, nine interceptions and one forced fumble.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.
