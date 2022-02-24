Victim hit in face with hatchet during robbery at Winnipeg bus shelter
Police say a man was hit in the face with a hatchet during a robbery at a bus shelter in Downtown Winnipeg.
The man had been waiting at a bus shelter at Portage Avenue and Edmonton Street on Wednesday around 1 p.m. Police said while waiting, two men walked up to him and demanded a cigarette.
One of the men allegedly swung a hatchet at the man hitting his face, while the other man held a gun later determined to be an imitation firearm.
Police said the man was able to run away from the two suspects who escaped on a Transit Bus.
A Transit Supervisor who had been in the area helped the victim. Police said the man's injury was minor and he declined medical attention at the time.
Transit officers were able to identify two suspects who were arrested after getting off the bus at Portage Avenue and Fort Street.
Tyler William James Abraham, a 22-year-old man from Winnipeg, is facing charges of possession and assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and failure to comply with a probation order.
A 17-year-old male from Winnipeg is also facing charges of possession and assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and failure to comply with an undertaking.
None of the charges have been proven in court. Both were detained in custody.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world's geopolitical landscape.
