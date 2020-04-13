WINNIPEG -- A vigil was held Sunday night for a 16-year-old girl who died after an officer-involved in the city's south end.

Family and friends of Eishia Hudson gathered at Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue, the intersection near where the teen was shot following an incident at a Liquor Mart.

People could be seen with photos, posters, and flowers in memory of Hudson.

Last Wednesday police said they responded to reports of a robbery at the Sage Creek Liquor Store.

Officers alleged multiple people stole liquor and then took off in a stolen SUV.

A patrol officer spotted the vehicle and followed it before being rammed by the SUV.

Police said that triggered a chase which ended with the SUV colliding with multiple vehicles.

Shortly after, an officer fired their gun.

Hudson was taken to hospital where she later died.

Manitoba’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, is investigating this incident.

Four teens were arrested on scene last Wednesday and charged with multiple offences including robbery.

Those charges have not been tested in court.