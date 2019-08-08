

CTV News Winnipeg





A vigil was held Wednesday night for a 24-year-old woman killed in a crash in Winnipeg’s West End.

Jillian Claire Lammatao was crossing Sargent and Simcoe Street on July 31 when she was hit by a westbound car, according to Winnipeg police. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but has since died.

On Wednesday family, friends and community members gathered at the intersection to remember Lammatao.

At the vigil people held candles and flowers as those who knew Lammatao spoke to the crowd.

The vigil was held by patrol group 204 Neighbourhood Watch. Its founder, Leila Castro, said Lammatao turned 24 on Friday while she was in the hospital.

She said Lammatao’s family came to Canada from the Philippines and is grateful for the support.

“I’m also overwhelmed that the family is getting this kind of support from the community, but it’s not yet over. They’ve been here for three years only and they do need our support,” said Castro.

The driver involved in the crash, an 89-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and may face charges pending the investigation’s outcome.