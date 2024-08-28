Vince Vaughn, James Marsden set to shoot movie in Manitoba

An A-list Hollywood actor is set to swing into Manitoba for production of a new movie.

Vince Vaughn is slated to star in the new film "It Takes Two." According to ACTRA Manitoba's website, the BenDavid Grabinski flick will film in the province from September to December.

Deadline reports the film is billed as a buddy action comedy set in the criminal underworld. James Marsden, Eiza González, and Jimmy Tatro round out the cast alongside the "Wedding Crashers" star.

James Marsden arrives at Chanel's 15th Annual Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Manitoba Film and Music CEO and Film Commissioner Lynne Skromeda said the production is the latest in a string of tier-A films shooting in the province.

"They've got the biggest budgets of any of the kinds of movies that we get here in Manitoba, so it's been really great for the industry and great for Manitoba as a whole because, of course, there's lots of spin-off effects," she said.

The other tier-A films include "Nobody 2," the Bob Odenkirk-driven sequel currently shooting in Winnipeg Beach, and the Stephen King-adapted "The Long Walk."

One of the buildings created in Winnipeg Beach for the movie 'Nobody 2'. Uploaded Aug. 23, 2024. (Bobbielynn Lizee)

The production boom is welcome news to an industry hit hard by the pandemic and cascading actors and writers' strikes.

Skromeda said with studios needing to create content in the wake of the strikes, Manitoba's film tax credit helps them stretch their budgetary dollars. That's not the province's only allure, she said.

"We have the perfect combination of factors here. We've got some great incentives, but we also have really solid crew and great locations, so that's what every studio is looking for, and we're able to deliver on that front."