A Winnipeg gender-based violence case worker is shining a light on the misconceptions around abuse in intimate relationships and the resources available to help.

Joana Salazar works at West Central Women’s Centre with newcomer women and gender-diverse people experiencing abuse or gender-based violence.

She says there’s a big misconception that domestic violence is exclusively physical, and that sexual violence cannot exist within married couples or romantic relationships.

“Violence takes many forms,” she said in an interview Thursday with CTV Morning Live Winnipeg to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Working with immigrants and newcomers adds a layer as well, Salazar said. Scare tactics are often used around people’s immigration status and their children.

Abuse can also be financial, spiritual, emotional and mental.

“There’s usually a combination of these things for somebody to gain power over someone and maintain it,” Salazar said.

According to Statistics Canada, one in five victims report abuse to police, and women and girls represent 69 per cent of family violence victims.

Family violence against children increased nine per cent during the pandemic.

Last year, Salazar worked with 54 clients seeking support for gender-based violence. So far this year, she has seen 33 clients.

Case workers like Salazar help develop a safety plan, build confidence, access legal rights and obtain social services and supports.

She says anyone can experience domestic violence, but racialized and oppressed groups are at higher risk.

Asking for help is often incredibly difficult, she said, but there are supports available to help including 24/7 crisis line and crisis centres. The West Central Women’s Centre also has information and resources on its website.

“Of course it’s okay to ask for help. It’s often the most difficult thing to do, but once you start talking about it, you can start to undo the shame and the stigma around it, and you can liberate yourself from it.”

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé