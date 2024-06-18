Violent crimes continuing to rise in Winnipeg according to latest police data

New data from the Winnipeg Police Service's 2023 statistical report shows total crimes in the city were down compared to 2022; however, violent crimes are on the rise.

The latest data shows the total number of crimes in Winnipeg was down 2.2 per cent compared to 2022 – 70,472 compared to 72,061. However, crime is still up over the five-year average of 64,879.

Violent crimes saw the largest jump year-over-year at 12.1 per cent and it's up 31.4 per cent when looking at the five-year average.

The data on violent crimes was broken down by the weapon used – bear spray, knives, firearms or other weapons.

The use of bear spray was down to 893 incidents from 1,182 in 2022, but every other weapon saw an increase.

Firearms were up slightly from 445 to 470. Violent crimes involving knives went up 21.6 per cent – 1,346 to 1,637 – and other weapons were also up from 1,911 incidents to 2,228 – a 16.6 per cent increase.

Downtown Winnipeg and the Point Douglas neighbourhood were the two areas in the city that saw the most amount of crime involving a weapon, while Assiniboine South was on the opposite end of the scale.

Despite the climb in weapons use, the use of physical force still made up just more than 50 per cent of violent crimes. Strangers were the most likely to commit a violent crime at 44 per cent, followed by intimate partners at 19.3 per cent.

Robbery was the most violent crime, followed by sexual assault.

Youth involved in violent crime

When looking at all crimes in Winnipeg, youths make up about 10 per cent of people who are charged, but 14.4 per cent of people charged in violent crimes.

In 2023, there were 1,147 incidents of youths involved in violent crime compared to 907 in non-violent crimes.

Youths using weapons also rose for a second straight year to 447, with the report saying one in five people charged with a weapons crime is a youth.

Bear spray is the most common weapon for youth at 43.3 per cent followed by firearms at 25.6 per cent.

Going by age, 422 crimes were committed by 16-year-olds, 410 by 17-year-olds and 392 by 14-year-olds. There were also 77 crimes committed by kids under the age of 12, meaning they couldn't be charged under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.