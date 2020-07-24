WINNIPEG -- Property crime and violent crime increased in the city last year, according to the Winnipeg Police Service’s 2019 annual statistical report.

The report shows violent crime increased four per cent from 2018 and was 17 per cent higher than the five-year average.

Property crime, which includes theft, increased 15 per cent from 2018 and was 48 per cent higher than the five-year average.

One-third of thefts last year happened at liquor stores, according to Winnipeg police chief Danny Smyth.

“The level of brazen violent crime and property crime was alarming,” Smyth wrote in the report. “Violent crime and property crime were well above the 5-year averages—and our 5-year averages were already well above the Canadian average.”

“In particular, we saw homicides double from the previous year—significantly over the average of 22 homicides that we are accustomed to. This included several children who were homicide victims, and remarkably, two homicides where the suspects were children.”

The full report can be found here.